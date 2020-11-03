Eve has been a friendly face on The Talk for the last four seasons, but the American rapper announced she’s leaving the CBS daytime talk show. The beloved TV host said she wants to “concentrate” on starting a family with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, after sharing news of her exit on November 2.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us. And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment,” she shared with cohosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba during Monday’s episode. “[I] have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Because Eve, 41, lives in the U.K. with the British businessman, 48, she’s been remotely hosting The Talk from her home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, the U.K. is set to go back into quarantine due to rising numbers of positive cases, which is “another reason” why Eve is saying goodbye to the Emmy Award-winning program.

“We’re on another lockdown from Thursday,” she explained. “Obviously, staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way. So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

After revealing the big news, the “Gangsta Lovin'” performer — who married Max in 2014 — gave a sweet shout out to her costars. “Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you,” she gushed.

Eve also said being a part of the panel was “the most beautiful experience” she will never forget. “I’ve grown as a woman [and] as a person,” she added. “I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again … I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything.”

Michael Bowles/Shutterstock

The “Gotta Man” singer’s exit from The Talk comes almost two months after Marie Osmond left the show following one season. The Donny & Marie, 61, alum revealed she was parting ways with the popular series ahead of season 11 in September.

“My husband [Steve Craig] and I dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!” she explained in her statement at the time. “At this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids [and] grandkids.”

The “Paper Roses” songstress noted this wouldn’t be the last you would see of her, however. “One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann,” she said of the former executive producer and showrunner. “I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing.”

We wonder who is going to fill Eve and Marie’s seats on The Talk!