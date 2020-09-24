Sharon Osbourne revealed the Talk hosts are going “with the flow” following Marie Osmond‘s exit. The former music executive addressed the Donny & Marie alum’s recent departure following the 11th season premiere on September 21.

“We’ve had changes. People coming in and going. So we just go with the flow,” Sharon, 67, explained to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, September 23. “I have to say that with four [hosts], we’ve got more time to talk.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Now that Marie, 60, is no longer a host on the hit CBS daytime talk show, the panel includes Sharon, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and Eve. The former Osbournes star said it was a “bummer” not being able to join Carrie Ann, 52, and Sheryl, 56, in the studio as she and Eve, 41, are still hosting the show via video call for the time being.

Marie first joined the star-studded panel in September 2019 after being chosen as cohost months earlier in May, but she announced her exit from the Emmy Award-winning program just a year later. In a statement released in early September, the “Paper Roses” songstress said she’s stepping down to spend more time with her husband, Steve Craig, and their kids.

“My husband and I just dropped our last two kids [Matthew, 21, and Abigail, 18] off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!” Marie explained in her statement. “So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids [and] grandkids.”

The Key is Love author — who is also the mom of kids Stephen, 37, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 31, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, and late son Michael — further dished she can’t wait to reveal some of the “several projects” she’s “developing” with former The Talk showrunner and executive producer John Redmann, who also left the show after 10 seasons.

Shutterstock

“One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John,” she gushed, “and I’m excited to continue our working relationship.”

Even though fans will miss the doting mom’s bubbly personality and big smile on The Talk, this isn’t the last we’ll see of Marie. A source close to the Dancing With the Stars alum said despite being “ready to semi-retire,” don’t “count Marie out” just yet. “She’s not going anywhere,” the insider told Closer Weekly.