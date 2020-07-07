Since she rose to fame in the early ‘70s, Marie Osmond has become one of Hollywood’s most iconic singers and TV stars. The Talk star’s net worth is over $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and that’s because of the tons of achievements she’s accomplished within the last few decades.

The “Paper Roses” songstress got her first taste of fame and superstardom alongside her showbiz siblings. Growing up, Marie was exposed to the life of a performer considering her older brothers, Alan Osmond, Merrill Osmond, Wayne Osmond, Jay Osmond, Jimmy Osmond and Donny Osmond, toured as a musical group called “The Osmonds.”

After being inspired to pursue her own career in music by late mom Olive Osmond, Marie went on to try her own hand in entertainment. In the mid-’70s, she found success as a solo country music artist. By the time she started releasing hit songs like her cover of “Paper Roses” and more, she quickly became a popular singer.

In 1976, Marie teamed up with brother Donny as they hosted the Donny & Marie Show. Although their iconic variety show only ran for three seasons from 1975 to 1979, the brother-sister duo reunited in 1998 for a second TV show titled Donny and Marie. The talk show was on the air for two seasons.

The Masked Singer alum and Marie kept their streak going throughout the next few decades. In 2008, they signed on for a six-week Las Vegas residency at the Flamingo Resort and Hotel. Although the shows were only in the calendar for less than two months, the residency ended up being a hit success. In fact, they played more than 16,000 shows in Las Vegas over a course of 11 years until they performed their final concert in November 2019.

Just one month before taking her final bow alongside Donny, Marie joined The Talk as the show’s newest cohost. After revealing the exciting news that she would replace Sara Gilbert as a star of the hit CBS talk show, Marie made her premiere in September 2019 and has been keeping viewers entertained ever since.

Marie’s resume is already quite impressive, but the list goes on. Aside from her most memorable career accomplishments, she’s also appeared on Broadway in plays including The Sound of Music, The King and I, Donny & Marie – A Broadway Christmas and much more. She’s even appeared in TV commercials, teamed up for sponsorships and written a few books.

While once chatting with Closer Weekly about her legendary run in Hollywood, Marie said while she feels so grateful, there is still so much left for her to accomplish.

“I feel so blessed that I’ve done so many different things,” Marie exclusively shared in October 2019. “I believe you always have something that you want to do. I probably will work until I’m dead just because it’s always been a safe place for me. When life brought lots of lemons, work was my lemonade and it gave me … I had to support my family and it was just a safe place. I loved it. That’s something that I could do and get on stage and kind of leave all the problems behind for an hour.”

Marie is such a talented lady!