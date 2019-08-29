Another Osmond celebration! Marie Osmond took to social media on Wednesday, August 28, to wish older brother Wayne Osmond a happy 68th birthday. The stunning songstress was in a playful mood as she teased the birthday boy in her sweet shoutout.

“#HappyBirthday to my amazing brother Wayne!!! You will always be my favorite sister,” the 59-year-old hilariously joked in the caption while adding laughing face emojis. “I love you to the moon and back 🎂🎈♥️.” Along with her super sweet, and also comical tribute, Marie shared an epic throwback of The Osmonds singer in his heyday.

Fans of the beloved Donny & Marie star quickly flooded the comment section with heartwarming messages for Marie and her brother. “It’s nice to have a sibling that you are close to. Happy birthday,” one user wrote. Another echoed, “Happy Birthday Wayne! I pray you are well. God Bless you.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Your so blessed to have all these amazing men as your brothers. Happy Birthday, Wayne Osmond!”

As longtime fans of the “Paper Roses” singer know, Marie is actually the only girl of nine children! Besides Wayne, she also has brothers Virl Osmond, 73, Tom Osmond, 71, Alan Osmond, 70, Merrill Osmond, 66, Jay Osmond, 64, Donny Osmond, 61, and Jimmy Osmond, 56.

Wayne’s younger brother Donny also took to Instagram to wish his sibling a happy birthday. “When I think of my older brother Wayne, I can’t help but smile,” the iconic entertainer penned in the caption alongside a throwback pic of his family. “He really is as good as they come. Wishing the handsome guy on the right a very #happybirthday!” Aww!

There’s no doubt that all the Osmond siblings share an amazing bond, but it’s pretty obvious Marie and Donny are a dynamic duo. The soon-to-be The Talk host opened up about the talented twosome — who have been performing together since they were just kids — and gushed about their incredible friendship.

“We can finish each other’s sentences and we know what each other’s thinking, but we never see eye-to-eye. That’s our chemistry: It’s toxic. [Laughs],” the brunette beauty exclusively told Closer Weekly in January. “We are very different people. He loves everything organized and structured, while I like to breathe within the structure of the [Las Vegas residency] show. I’m always throwing a curveball at him. He goes crazy and it makes me laugh so I keep doing it.”

We couldn’t love the Osmonds more even if we tried!