Season 2 of The Masked Singer recently premiered on September 25, and former contestant Donny Osmond seems to be completely infatuated with the beloved reality TV competition. Following the first episode, the Donny & Marie star took to Instagram to give his review — and has been keeping fans entertained with his honest thoughts on each episode ever since!

“First of all, kudos to all of the #MaskedSingers who performed last night on @maskedsingerfox’s season premiere,” the 61-year-old hunk wrote on social media after the first episode premiered. “I loved every performance, even the ones that were eliminated.”

Before giving fans his reviews on the incredible performances, Donny also offered advice as someone whose already competed in the singing contest. “The first few shows on #TheMaskedSinger are all about just having fun,” he said. “For those of you who want to go the distance, it becomes a battlefield. Trust me on that one.⁣”

The former teen idol, who competed as the Peacock and became the first runner-up of season 1 last year, couldn’t help but gush over the awesome experience. “My biggest takeaway in comparing season 1 that I performed in and what I saw last night is this: I’m so glad the performers are working their costumes,” he explained. “They all showed passion for what they’re doing. Keep it up.”

Since The Masked Singer returned to air, fans have been over the moon that Donny has been staying involved with the series despite no longer performing on it. “I love you, you’re so supportive,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “Donny, you are so fun to cheer all them on! Keep posting your thoughts on each contestant!” Many fans even pointed out that the handsome hunk should be a guest judge.

In his latest post regarding the most recent episode of The Mask Singer, which aired on Wednesday, October, 2, Donny seemed to be pretty impressed by the latest performances. “Things are starting to heat up!” he wrote.

