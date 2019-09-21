It’s almost here! Donny Osmond has been working on his 62nd album for quite some time now — but not to worry, because the performer recently handed out quite the exciting update.

The 61-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, September 20 to share some big news with his fans. “As many of you know, I’m getting prepared to release my #NewAlbum soon. To say I’m excited for you to hear this 62nd album is a SERIOUS understatement,” the entertainer wrote alongside selfies of him in different parts of the world. “The end of our #VegasResidency is drawing near, so in the coming months I’ll have more flexibility to tour my new album. Who knows where my tour will take me! Whether I travel to Paris, Venice, New York or Egypt, I want to let you know where I’ll be.”

The Masked Singer alum goes on to inform his followers that they can sign up for his tour newsletter to get all the up-to-minute updates on all his stops.

No surprise here, but fans were nothing but positive in the comments section. “So exciting! I’m going where your going!! Let’s go!!!” one person said. Another added, “I cannot wait for this album!” Donny has been mentioning new music for a while now, teasing us with numerous updates throughout these past couple of months.

“This 62nd album is shaping up to be my favorite yet … which is a serious statement considering there are 61 others,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant said earlier this year. “I really wish I could play this new track for you right now. Just be patient!”

Just recently, Marie Osmond‘s brother also teased a tune from his album that will certainly be a hit. “Last night I got a little closer to finishing another song for my #newalbum,” the hitmaker wrote on July 12 alongside a pic of him and Philippe Saisse.

“Oh my goodness. You’re going to love this one! @philippesaisse, my dear friend and an amazing musician and arranger who I worked with on the This Is The Moment album, helped me with the arrangements on this song. It’s so beautiful. It’s called F_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ T,” he said. Oh Donny!

We really can’t wait for this!