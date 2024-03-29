Allison Janney Shares 5 Things People Don’t Know About Her

Allison Janney might share her talents on screen with millions, but that doesn’t mean the Oscar winning actress is an open book. The ​West Wing alum exclusively shares with Closer five things most people don’t know about her, and she touches on music, her perfect man and more.

Allison Janney Didn’t Always Want to Be an Actress

Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, Allison had her sights set on being a figure skater.

“That was my first dream,” says the star. “I was actually very graceful, but it’s really an acrobatic sport. I’m 6 feet tall. You have to be compact and small.”

Allison Janney Is ​in an All-Girl Band

She’s an Oscar and Emmy-winning actress, but Allison’s talents go beyond the stage and screen.

“I’m in a band with Mary McCormack and Courteney Cox called the Broken Dolls,” she enthuses. “We haven’t played anywhere yet, but we’re trying to get some songs together and rehearse and go out on the road.”

Carol Burnett Got Allison Janney Hooked on Wordle

Over dinner one night, the actresses started “talking about the games we like to play on our phones, and Carol loves to play Wordle,” says Allison, who stars with her pal in the new Apple TV+ series Palm Royale. “I’m not a great player…but Carol sent me her score, so I thought, ‘Well, now I gotta play.’ So every day, we share a Wordle score.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Paul Newman Mentored Allison Janney

During her freshman year in college, acting legend Paul Newman came to Allison’s school to direct a play.

“For whatever reason, I got the part. It was a really incredible moment in my life,” says Allison, who also got good advice from Paul’s wife, Joanne Woodward. “Without them, I don’t know where I’d be right now.”

Allison Janney Has a Type

When it comes to men, the single actress prefers “someone who makes me laugh and appreciates me. And they must love dogs. If they don’t love dogs, that’s nope.”