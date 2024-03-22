Joy Behar’s latest stunt on The View left everyone talking! The comedian’s phone went off in the middle of an intense conversation with her costars.

Nobody was more surprised than Joy, 81, when her phone alarm blared on the soundstage during an episode of The View on Thursday, March 21.

“It makes no sense. You always need to have your own money as a woman, and you also need to have your own interests and aspirations,” Alyssa Farah Griffin said before the disruption.

Suddenly, she stopped mid-sentence as she heard the phone alarm go off. All of the cohosts turned to Joy, who has had her phone go off during the show before. “Joy, where do you have to be?” Sunny Hostin asked.

The Baby Boom alum hilariously said that the “clock timer” went off as a reminder that she “needs to get a job.” Members of the live audience cackled after she made the remark. As Sara Haines tried to shift the conversation back to the topic, she couldn’t contain her laughter. The hoisting panel let out their giggles before moving on from the blip.

The funny moment came just weeks after Joy broke down in tears while talking about potentially leaving The View in the future. The heartfelt moment was sparked by the cohosts discussing Jason Kelce’s tearful retirement announcement from the NFL.

“He sounds more upset that he’s leaving his friends,” Joy said during an episode of the long-running talk show on March 5. “When I leave this show, it will not be because I’m worried about my future. It’ll be because I will miss my friends. That’s basically it.”

Her colleagues comforted her, as she was visibly emotional after making the confession. “The good news is you can never leave us,” Alyssa, 34, told Joy, while Sara, 46, jumped in, saying, “I love when you say that.”

Luckily for fans, it looks like Joy has no plans of leaving The View just yet.

​​“I just signed a contract so I’ll be here for a while,” the TV host shared during an October 2022 interview with People. “I have no plans to retire.”

Joy, who has been married to her husband, Steve Janowitz, since 2011, is grateful for her experiences on the hit daytime program.

“I’m happy to be a part of it. So no, I’m not going anywhere. I’m having a good time,” the Emmy winner reflected.