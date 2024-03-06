Joy Behar is never shy about voicing her opinions on The View, but her latest confession made all of her cohosts get very emotional.

During an episode of the talk show on Tuesday, March 5, Joy, 81, and her colleagues discussed Jason Kelce’s emotional announcement about retiring from the NFL. Jason, 36, had tears in his eyes during the press conference, which was attended by his younger brother, Travis Kelce, and their mom, Donna Kelce.

“He sounds more upset that he’s leaving his friends,” Joy said of Jason’s retirement announcement. “When I leave this show, it will not be because I’m worried about my future. It’ll be because I will miss my friends. That’s basically it.”

Sunny Hostin grabbed onto Joy’s hand while Sara Haines gave her costar a hug after she made the very candid confession. “I love when you say that,” Sara, 46, said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin also chimed in, saying, “The good news is you can never leave us.”

Ahead of her 80th birthday, Joy previously explained that she had no immediate plans to leave The View.

“I just signed a contract so I’ll be here for a while,” she told People in October 2022. “I have no plans to retire.”

Joy is currently the longest-sitting host on The View. She joined the daytime talk show in 1997 as one of the original panelists.

“I’m happy to be a part of it. So no, I’m not going anywhere. I’m having a good time,” she shared.

Joy previously left the show in 2013, but came back in 2015.

“I was glad to be fired,” she told Time Magazine in July 2022. “I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why.”

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

While she’s had some tense discussions with her costars during the episodes over the years, she was ultimately delighted to be welcomed back to The View with open arms.

“Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in,” she said in a statement upon her return. “And I’m looking forward to sticking my two cents into the hot topics.”

It looks like viewers don’t have to worry about Joy retiring anytime soon.

“It’s really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways,” the comedian explained. “Sometimes I don’t believe that, as I’ve been here since the beginning, but we’re the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!”