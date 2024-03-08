The View’s Joy Behar weighed in on the recent debate about age gaps in relationships. The comedian believes it’s “smart” for women to date younger men.

“There is this notion in the public that women should stay within their own age bracket,” Joy, 81, said. “But when you think about it, women basically live six years longer than men. So if you go with a guy who’s younger than you, you probably die at the same time. So that’s good.”

“Plus, men reach their sexual peak much younger than women do. So you need an older woman. You want a younger guy,” the Baby Boom alum explained.

Joy has a seven-year age gap between her and her husband, Steve Janowitz. The pair got married in 2011 after meeting at a nudist colony.

“I always have a younger guy,” she explained. “My husband is seven years younger than me. He drives at night, he does the heavy lifting. He’s sharp as a tack. If I get old, depressed and decrepit, which I am already almost, he’ll wheel me around instead of I’m wheeling him around.”

The TV personality held firm on her stance throughout the conversation with her cohosts.

“I think it’s a really good plan to go with a guy younger,” she added. “It’s scientifically smart to do it.”

Whoopi Goldberg had a bit of a different stance on the topic.

“I’ve gone up and down. I go from here to here, because your age is not what’s going to get me into your arms. It’s not your age that I’m concerned about — unless you’re under 18, in which case I can’t,” the EGOT-winning actress admitted.

Walter McBride/WireImage

When Joy pointed out that a very large age gap could “get hairy,” Whoopi, 68, made a huge confession about her own dating history.

“Actually, I’m just gonna say this to you. One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me,” she said.

Whoopi did not reveal the identity of the man but did confirm that he was still alive. The entertainer has been married and divorced three times to Alvin Martin, David Claessen and Lyle Trachtenberg. She welcomed daughter Alex Martin during her first marriage.

Previously, she admitted that she does not ever see herself getting married again.

“I was never meant to be married, and I know that, and I knew that then, and I kept trying to do what everybody said what I was supposed to,” Whoopi told The View fans during an August 2023 episode. “And then I said, ‘You know what? This is getting expensive and boring.’”