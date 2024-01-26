While Jason Kelce’s shirtless antics at the Kansas City Chiefs game on January 21 went viral, there was one person who wasn’t tuned in — Joy Behar. The longtime TV host admitted that she was not caught up on the Kelce brothers/Taylor Swift story and instead made a shocking confession about how she met her husband, Steve Janowitz.

“I don’t even know what this story’s about,” Joy, 81, told her cohosts on The View on Thursday, January 25, while they were discussing Jason, 36. “I couldn’t care less about this story, seriously.”

Jason taking his shirt off at brother Travis Kelce‘s football game clearly did not amuse Joy in the slightest. Cohost Sunny Hostin asked if the Baby Boom actress had ever ripped her shirt off, and she simply responded, “No.”

“Oh, she definitely has,” Sara Haines said with a smile. “She met her husband at a nudist colony!”

After Sara, 46, made the statement, Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in to say that it was a “partial nudist colony.” As her costars grew more curious about how she really met Steve, Joy decided to clear up the confusion.

“First of all, he was nude, I was dressed,” she said. “I was fully clothed.”

Joy continued, “It was a resort, I don’t wear bathing suits in public. Are you crazy?” to which Alyssa, 34, replied, “Neither does Steve!”

Walter McBride/WireImage

The comedian and her husband tied the knot in 2011 after 29 years of dating. Their decision to wait nearly three decades before walking down the aisle was due to the fact that they were waiting for gay marriage to become legalized in New York City.

“It did have an influence on me. It brought to my consciousness why gays needed to get married,” she said on The View in September 2011. “And I thought it was a good reason for me to get married. And so did Steve, so we did it.”

Joy talked about meeting Steve at a nudist colony once before on The View. She reiterated that she was wearing clothes “because for a man to see [her] naked, [she has] to be in his will.”

“He was far away, naked,” she recalled during a March 2020 episode of the show. “And then at night, there was a movie playing, and then I saw him fully dressed. But I remembered him from the daytime. It’s true. People wonder about that. I tell that story, and people are like, ‘Joy, really? That twitching, crazy woman on The View?’ Yeah.”