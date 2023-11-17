The cohosts of The View are divided over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin got into a heated discussion about the “Karma” singer’s romance with the NFL player during an episode of the talk show on Thursday, November 16.

After a series of old tweets from Travis’ past resurfaced online, Joy, 81, revealed that she was not a fan of him dating Taylor, 33.

“He’s illiterate is more to the point,” she said. “He’s obsessed with the girls looking good, that was his thing.”

The comedian read some of Travis’ tweets aloud, including one that read, “why can’t girls hide they backfat,” and, “I feel like if you want to be a cheerleader, you have to pass a beauty test. There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out here.”

But her costars pointed out that the tweets were from more than a decade ago, and he has obviously grown, “matured” and changed a lot since then.

“Young people do young people stuff,” Whoopi, 68, explained. “What you said 25 years ago, may not be the way that you feel this time. So everybody needs to lighten up and let these people do what they want to do.”

Joy reassured the audience that she has long been a fan of Taylor and was in no way trying to bash her.

“I’m a Swiftie,” she insisted. “I love her because she’s getting young people out to vote, so I don’t want her to be stuck with this idiot.”

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Alyssa, 34, chimed in to say that Travis, 34, is part of the “first generation that grew up with social media our entire teen and adult life.”

The political strategist believes that the two-time Super Bowl champion should be given grace for things he wrote on social media in 2010 and 2011.

“You think of songs that you liked at the time, and you’re like, ‘Wait, this might be totally problematic, and I didn’t even know at the time,’” Alyssa continued. “You gotta give people a little bit of grace and hope that the way he treats women now is reflective of how he is as an adult.”

Sunny, 55, jumped in to say, “I really think that these kids — their frontal lobe, at that age, they’re not developed — and they’re writing all kinds of stuff.”

Though Joy has some controversial thoughts about Taylor and Travis’ romance, Swifties can’t get enough of their sweet moments together. During her November 11 Eras tour concert in Argentina, the songstress put her feelings for Kansas City Chiefs player on full display, changing the lyrics to “Karma,” singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”