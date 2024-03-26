Reba McEntire got extremely emotional during a heartfelt moment on The Voice with two talented contestants.

The country singer was all choked up after watching Josh Sanders and Donny Van Slee perform Luke Combs‘ “When It Rains, It Pours” during the battle rounds on Monday, March 25. In particular, it was Josh’s deeply personal connection to the song that tugged on her heartstrings.

“‘When it rains, it pours,’ that lyric hits me kinda heavy,” Josh said during rehearsals. “I’m a dad of four girls. We had a son. He was born and passed away on my birthday. It’s such a fun song, and I don’t wanna take it there.”

The performance was impeccable and truly showcased each of their voices perfectly. The entire performance made Reba, 68, stop and take a second to collect her thoughts as tears welled in her eyes.

“Your runs, when you hit the high notes, everything was perfect,” she said after the performance to Josh. “Whatever you got from this song, it was just right.”

“I feel like I’ve known you forever,” she continued. “When we got to be in the rehearsal, I just felt like we bonded, and that was really, really special to me.”

In the end, Reba chose Josh as the winner of the battle, which was not a surprise. The battle was further proof that the competition is stiff on season 25 of The Voice. John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance the Rapper are all coaching artists on their teams alongside Reba this season.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Just last month, the Reba actress shot down rumors that she was leaving The Voice after just one completed season on the show.

“Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice. This is not true,” she wrote in a post on X in February 2024. “These are fake websites to lure people in with clickbait where they claim I have a company to sell weight loss gummy products. This is false. I do not sell or promote any type of gummy product.”

Reba joined the coaching panel in season 24 of The Voice, after Blake Shelton marked his exit from the franchise in season 23. As for what qualities she looks for in artists who join her team, the “Fancy” songstress said, “I go with what touches my heart and hopefully it will touch the hearts of the viewers at home.”