Now that Reba McEntire dropped the bombshell about her new boyfriend, Rex Linn, fans are dying to know all the sweet details inside their budding romance. It’s time you learn some fun facts about the country icon’s “very special” new man.

Reba revealed she started dating Rex following a “dinner” together in New York City in early January. “I am [dating] Rex Linn,” she dished during an episode of her “Living & Learning” podcast in early October, noting they’ve been going strong throughout the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve been talking.”

Even though the “Fancy” songstress and the CSI: Miami star were quarantining at their separate homes amid the outbreak earlier this year, they began “talking, texting” and even used “FaceTime” to keep in touch. “That’s a really good way to get to know people,” Reba gushed.

In the last six months, the Grammy winner and Rex have become really close. “[We’ve been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress,” the “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” singer explained. “He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career — it’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too.”

Considering the Reba actress was previously married to her first husband, Charlie Battles, from 1976 to 1987, and second spouse Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015, she feels it’s “very important to be selective” when choosing a partner. However, she wasn’t worried about sharing details of her “private life” with the Cliffhanger actor.

“He’s very special,” Reba sweetly insisted. “It’s good to have a person to talk to, [to] laugh with [and] get into subjects about what’s going on.”

Aside from her former nuptials, the Little Rascals alum was most recently dating wildlife photographer Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo. Reba and her ex-beau became a couple in 2017, but called it quits after two years together in November 2019.

Although Reba was heartbroken, she had “no regrets” about the end of their relationship, a friend exclusively told Closer Weekly at the time. “Skeeter showed her that love is always around the corner.”

It looks like Rex came knocking!

