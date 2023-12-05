Reba McEntire sparked rumors she was engaged to boyfriend Rex Linn after wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger during the Monday, December 4, red carpet ahead of the first live episode of The Voice.

“I just found it,” Reba, 68, told Entertainment Tonight of the ring. Reba went on to add she was intentionally making people wonder if she was engaged, referencing her brand manager, Leslie Matthews Duggar, saying, “I told Leslie, ‘Imma put something over here, just let everybody talk about it.'”

The “Consider Me Gone” hitmaker took off the ring for the live show so viewers didn’t get a chance to see the bauble.

Reba has been vocal that she would like to get married to Rex, 67, whom she’s dated since 2020, but that the decision is entirely up to him.

“I said, ‘If you want to, that’s fine with me.’ I’ve been married twice. He’s never been married. So, if he wants to, that’s totally up to him,” Reba explained during an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“We’ve talked about [getting married] and giggled about it. We thought, ‘Man, if we ever did have a ceremony, we would have to have a 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock and an 8 o’clock because we have so many friends, acquaintances and family,'” she added.

The couple initially met on the set of 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw and have been inseparable since their friendship turned romantic in June 2020, as Reba has called him “the love of [her] life.”

“The Heart Won’t Lie” singer was married to second husband, music manager Narvel Blackstock, when she first met Rex. Reba and Narvel, 67, tied the knot in 1989 and divorced in 2015. The former couple share a son, Shelby Blackstock.

When he turned 33 in February, Reba posted a series of photos of her only child on Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday Shelby! Best accomplishment I’ve ever done in my life! Love you so much!”

The Queen of Country’s first marriage was to rodeo star Charlie Battles. The duo wed in 1976 before she skyrocketed to fame. By the 1980s, she won the Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year award four years in a row and her career took a toll on their marriage. The pair divorced in 1987.