Reba McEntire just spilled the news about her budding relationship with Rex Linn in early October, but the country music star and her new boyfriend have been “dating for longer than anyone knows,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“They started hanging out in January and it didn’t take long for their friendship to blossom into a romance,” the source shares. “Rex came into her life at just the right time.”

Although “some” are worried Reba is “jumping into a relationship” with the CSI: Miami actor, 63, “too quickly,” the “Fancy” songstress can’t help but disagree. Prior to meeting Rex out for dinner in New York City in early 2020, Reba was dating her former beau, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo.

“She and Skeeter only separated six months before Rex came into her life,” the insider explains. “But it wasn’t working between them for a while before they split. She fell out of love with [Skeeter]. It happens.”

In fact, the Grammy Award winner is thrilled about her new love story with the Cliffhanger star. “Reba can’t remember feeling so strongly about a man,” the source dishes. “She is absolutely smitten by Rex and thinks he’s just fabulous and such a sweetheart. She describes him as a breath of fresh air and gets butterflies whenever she hears his voice.”

The insider reveals the feeling is mutual for Rex. “They’re totally head over heels in love,” the source sweetly shares. “After Reba and Rex’s first date, COVID hit and they’ve been spending hours chatting on FaceTime because of social distancing and got to know each other that way. They can’t wait to meet again and know it’ll be so easy and magical.”

The beloved country singer first opened up about her new man during an episode of her “Living & Learning” podcast on October 5. Reba praised the Hollywood hunk for being a “sweetheart of a guy” while chatting with cohost Melissa Peterman and guest star Kristin Chenoweth.

“Yeah, I am [dating] Rex Linn … and we’ve been talking during the pandemic,” she dished during the segment titled “Dating” at the time. “He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career — it’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too.”

Prior to falling in love with Rex, Reba dated Skeeter for two years from 2017 to 2019. The “Nights the Lights Go Down in Georgia” songstress was also previously married to her first husband, Charlie Battles, from 1976 to 1987, and her second spouse, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see if Reba walks down the aisle for a third time!