Reba McEntire’s BF Rex Linn Could Be Her Forever Love! See the Couple’s Cutest Photos

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, have been putting their love on full display ever since they revealed the news of their relationship. Aside from posing for photos on the 2020 CMAs red carpet, the country star and the Hollywood actor have shared a series of adorable snaps of the two enjoying quality time together.

During an episode of her “Living and Learning” podcast in October 2020, Reba announced she started dating the CSI: Miami star earlier in January. Following a double date night with friends in New York City, the lovebirds got closer by “spending hours chatting on FaceTime” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[They] got to know each other that way,” an insider told Closer Weekly, noting Reba has been “absolutely smitten” since the moment she met Rex. “She describes him as a breath of fresh air and gets butterflies whenever she hears his voice.”

The Grammy Award winner and the Cliffhanger alum get along because of their shared interests. “He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career,” she gushed to cohost Melissa Peterman on their “Dating” episode. “It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too.”

The “Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” songstress wasn’t necessarily looking for love at the time Rex came around, but she couldn’t deny the immediate connection with the Hollywood hunk. In fact, Reba “can’t remember” the last time she felt “so strongly about a man.”

“[She] thinks [Rex is] just fabulous and such a sweetheart,” the insider dished to Closer. “Reba says Rex is such a caring and understanding man.”

Reba’s romance with the Rush Hour actor comes less than a year after she called it quits with her former beau, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, in May 2019. When the news broke months later in November, a separate insider told Closer that the split was “amicable.”

“Skeeter is a great guy … but her busy schedule and Skeeter’s way of life — he’s retired — just didn’t mesh very well,” the friend explained. “At the end of the day, they decided it wasn’t a match made in heaven, as they both initially thought.”

Despite the heartbreak, the former Reba actress — who was previously married to ex-husbands Narvel Blackstock and Charlie Battles — wasn’t ready to give up on finding her soulmate. “She would like to find love again,” the insider shared. “She definitely wants to grow old with someone by her side.”

Perhaps that could be Rex!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the couple’s cutest photos.