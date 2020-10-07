Reba McEntire has been belting out country love songs for the last few decades thanks to inspiration from her previous relationships. Although the Grammy Award winner is no longer married, she’s making the most of dating in her 60s.

The “Fancy” songstress tied the knot with her first husband, Charlie Battles, in 1976. Their marriage didn’t last, however, as they went their separate ways more than 10 years later in 1987. Reba then moved on with her second husband, Narvel Blackstock.

The country icon and the film producer exchanged vows in 1989 and were married for 26 years before Narvel filed for divorce from his spouse in 2015. Looking back on the split, a friend close to Reba revealed she was completely caught off guard.

“Narvel was her protector, her business partner and manager, and it was really tough on her. She had no idea it was coming,” the pal exclusively told Closer Weekly in March 2019. “She felt sorry for herself for about a month, but then she snapped out of it.”

The former Reba actress gave love another shot when she started dating Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in 2017. Although Reba thought she and the wildlife photographer were a “match made in heaven,” they split after two years together in November 2019.

“Skeeter is a great guy, but her busy schedule and Skeeter’s [retired] way of life just didn’t mesh very well,” the friend explained to Closer. “[The breakup] was amicable.”

Following Reba and the retired geologist’s split, the insider dished the star was perfectly “fine being single” for the time being. “Yes, she would like to find love again,” the friend told Closer. “She definitely wants to grow old with someone by her side, but she says she’s taking a little break.”

It seems that break didn’t last long as the Tremors actress started dating her new boyfriend, Rex Linn, in early 2020. Reba revealed their romance sparked after they got “dinner” together in New York City in January.

“[We’ve been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress,” she gushed during an episode of her “Living and Learning” podcast in early October. “He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career — it’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too.”

It sounds like Reba is truly happy!

