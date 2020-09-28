Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock were together for over two decades before calling it quits on their marriage. Even though the iconic country star and the TV producer are no longer together, a timeline of their relationship proves they’ve shared some pretty monumental moments.

Reba and her ex-husband’s professional relationship began way before they became romantically involved. When the “Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” singer was cementing her status as a country music star in 1980, Narvel joined her band.

The two became close friends, but both Reba and Narvel were in other relationships. The “Fancy” singer was married to her first husband, Charlie Battles, whom she walked down the aisle with in 1976, while the God’s Country producer tied the knot with his first wife, Elisa Gayle Ritter, in 1973.

Reba and Narvel ultimately split with their respective partners and shortly after, she fired her band’s manager and made Narvel her new head person. By 1989, the two lovebirds tied the knot during a romantic wedding ceremony.

Over the years of their marriage, the former Reba actress and the handsome hunk — who are the parents of son Shelby Blackstock — shared tons of sweet memories. The former couple were always walking the red carpet at an awards show or working on a new Hollywood project.

However, their love story didn’t last as they eventually called it quits after 26 years together. The “Is There Life Out There” songstress and the Malibu Country producer shocked the world when they announced they were separating in 2015.

Even though the ex-pair were at “the end of their marriage,” Reba was still heartbroken about splitting from her longtime love. Years later in September 2020, the ACM Award winner said she “did not want” to go through with their divorce.

“The divorce was not my choice. I did not want it at all,” she told cohost Melissa Peterman and guest Dolly Parton during a new episode of her “Living & Learning” podcast. “So it was left up to me [to be like], ‘OK, kid, how are you going to handle this?’”

Because Narvel was involved in Reba’s music career for the last 35 years, she had to find a way to forge a path for “not only” herself, “but for [her] band, [her] crew, [her] organization,” Reba explained. “I had to say, OK, this has happened … we all know what’s happened because you all were involved. Now we’ve got to move forward.”

Even though Reba was hoping to work it out with the Secret of Giving producer, she’s doing just fine. Not only is her career as a beloved country singer thriving, but she’s also enjoying her life as a single lady in her 60s.

