She may be one of the biggest country stars out there, but Reba McEntire‘s focus is her family — and she showed that once again by supporting her son Shelby.

“A mama is only as happy as her kids are. Shelby, ‘Love getting back at Daytona International Speedway for the #roar'” the 64-year-old wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her son, 29. People were all about the sweet post, as they took to the comments section to respond.

Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

“This is what brings us joy,” one fan said. “Go Shelby!! Have a fun and be safe! We’re all rooting for you!” another added. The singer shares Shelby with her ex-husband Narvel Blackstock. The pair tied the knot in 1989 before parting ways in 2015. However, the Grammy winner would find love again with boyfriend Skeeter Lasuzzo for two years before splitting up in 2019 — although she’s been doing great since!

“Don’t shed any tears for Reba. Single or attached, there’s no stopping her,” a source close to Reba exclusively told Closer Weekly following her first appearance since the breakup at the 2019 CMA Awards. “She’s better than ever. Reba worked the red carpet and wowed audiences at the CMA Awards alongside other country music greats like Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“Reba may have split up with Skeeter, who she really thought was a keeper, but she sure didn’t show any signs of sadness,” the insider added. “In fact, she didn’t seem to have a care in the world. And she definitely didn’t need any shoulders to cry on.” And it certainly seems like the entertainer is doing well, as she’s been taking the time to hang out with her loved ones. She even shared a wonderful family photo during the holidays.

“Now that things have finally slowed down a little bit, I can post a few things,” Reba wrote on Instagram on December 27, alongside a pic with family members. “I pray everybody had a wonderful Christmas. I sure did!” Reba has also been focusing on herself — she recently was spotted hanging out in Barbados.

We’re just glad that Reba has been all about kicking off 2020 on a good note!