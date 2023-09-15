Reba McEntire may have her hands full with a time-consuming Hollywood career, but the “Fancy” songstress always makes time for her six kids. Although she technically has one biological child, Reba considers her ex-husbands’ children her kiddos too, especially since she’s never been a fan of the word “stepchildren.”

Reba first experienced motherhood when she married steer-wrestling champion and rancher Charlie Battles in 1976. At the time, the Grammy winner became a mother figure to his two then-teenage sons, Lance Battles and Coty Battles. Even after the duo split in 1987, Reba maintained a relationship with the boys.

Following her first union, the country icon went on to marry music manager Narvel Blackstock in 1989. Upon their nuptials, Reba gained three more additions to her family: Shawna Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock and Chassidy Blackstock, whom Narvel shares with ex-wife Elisa Gayle Ritter.

Sweetly enough, the Reba star sees the TV producer’s kiddos as her own flesh and blood. “I don’t consider Brandon, Chassidy and Shawna stepchildren,” she gushed to The Boot in 2010. “I claim them all.”

The “Nights the Lights Went Out in Georgia” singer may love being the stepmom to five incredible children, but she couldn’t have been happier when she and Narvel welcomed their first and only child together, son Shelby Blackstock, in 1990. Reba and Narel divorced in 2015.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about her six kids!