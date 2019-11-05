It’s over. Reba McEntire and boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo have called it quits after two years together, Closer Weekly can exclusively confirm. Although the two were in love, the 64-year-old beauty’s “busy schedule and Skeeter’s way of life — he’s retired — just didn’t mesh very well,” according to an insider.

As fans of the red-haired beauty know, Reba first met Skeeter back in August 2017 during a family vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Although the “Fancy” singer wasn’t necessarily ready for a full-blown relationship, the former couple couldn’t deny the initial fireworks.

At the time she crossed paths with Skeeter, fans couldn’t have been happier for Reba considering she was coming off a heartbreaking divorce with second husband Narvel Blackstock. Although the couple’s 2015 split after 26 years of marriage was both shocking and difficult, Reba was able to rebuild her life by focusing on her music and surrounding herself with her closest loved ones.

“Reba really learned that she can stand on her two feet, that she doesn’t and never really did need a man to take care of her,” a separate friend shared with Closer in March, adding that the country legend is “happier now than she’s ever been.”

Despite the fact that Reba and Skeeter were enjoying their time as a couple, the insider previously told Closer that she most likely never imagined herself marrying him. The source explained that Reba — who was also previously married to first husband Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987 — always said true love meant more than a ring or piece of paper.

“She loves having [Skeeter] in her life, but she’s been married twice,” the friend shared at the time. “The words ‘marriage’ and ‘husband’ are a bit tricky for her now.”

