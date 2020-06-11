Moving on. Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock following nearly seven years of marriage, Closer Weekly confirms. The Kelly Clarkson Show star ended ended her marriage with the music executive on Thursday, June 11, and cited “irreconcilable differences,” according to the court documents.

The Voice coach, 38, and Brandon’s split comes just months before they were set to celebrate their upcoming 7th wedding anniversary in October. The former couple share two children, 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander.

The end of Kelly and Brandon’s marriage comes as surprise to fans considering the American Idol alum was just discussing whether or not she and Brandon were going to try for another baby.

“I so want another child and my husband is like, ‘No! We have four!’” Kelly jokingly shared during an episode of her talk show in late May, referring to the music manager’s two eldest children, Savannah and Seth, whom he shares with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

The “Because of You” songstress was also spending some well-needed alone time with her ex-husband and kids while in quarantine. Since she’s been hosting the Kelly Clarkson Show from her home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly and Brandon were in lockdown at their cabin home in Montana with their blended brood.

“Kelly [is] by far one of the busiest women in Hollywood. So this mandatory shutdown has forced her to re-evaluate her schedule and figure out a better way to spend quality time with her family, especially her husband,” an insider exclusively told Closer in late March.

While there’s no doubt Kelly and Brandon are grateful for their bond, the doting mom previously opened up about the trials and tribulations of marriage. “If I sat here and told you that everything was perfect, that’d be a damn lie in anybody’s relationship,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer once shared during an Instagram Live.

In fact, Kelly revealed she and Brandon were always “working on” any issues together. “I don’t think it’s a score. I think it’s keeping a tally of how many discussions you’ve had,” she said. “I think it’s that. Honestly, it goes both ways. Like my husband feels like he constantly needs to talk about the same thing; I feel like the same thing with him.”