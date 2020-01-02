If we had to list out all the things that Kelly Clarkson does it would take all day. However, we have to mention that she is an incredible mom to her kids — and their cutest moments are enough to make anyone say “aww!”

The American Idol alum , 37, shares her children — daughter River, 5, and son Remington, 3, with her husband Brandon Blackstock. The singer is also a stepmom to two kids — Savannah, 17, and Seth, 13 — from her husband’s previous relationship. The entertainer has always been quite open about her life as a mom, even revealing that she made sure her kids came first when she was figuring out her schedule for her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“When we were doing the schedule for the show, I was like, ‘I have to drop my kids off at school and I’m always the one who puts them to bed,'” she explained in an interview People. “You just have to prioritize and juggle and make people know it’s an important thing. And don’t feel guilty about it.” It also helps that Kelly’s children have quite the notable grandma: country superstar Reba McEntire.

“She’s a great gal, big-hearted and with Kelly what you see is what you get!” Reba, 64, once exclusively told Closer Weekly. “I love her to pieces. She’s been one of my best friends since I met her in 2002.” The TV personality returned the favor with some kids words about her mother-in-law during a speech.

“Sometimes when we meet our heroes, it doesn’t always pan out how you hope,” Kelly said, as she paid tribute to Reba at the 41st annual Kennedy Center Honors on December 2, 2018. “But meeting Reba — being friends with her, and eventually becoming family — has been one of the highlights of my life, truly.”

“So thank you so much for listening to me vent as an artist,” she continued. “Thank you so much for comforting me on the phone through my tears, like a friend. And thank you for being a really rad grandma for my kids.” Sweet!

