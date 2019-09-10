Kelly Clarkson Reveals Meryl Streep Is Her Dream Talk Show Guest — But She Hasn’t Seen ‘Big Little Lies’ Yet

Her new talk show may have just premiered on Monday, September 9, but Kelly Clarkson is already eyeing out her dream guest. While stopping by the SiriusXM studios, the beloved songstress revealed that she would be over the moon if she ever had Meryl Streep as a visitor on The Kelly Clarkson Show. (Who wouldn’t?!)

“Oh, well my ultimate is Meryl, but that won’t happen,” the 43-year-old beauty told Andy Cohen while chatting about her new gig. “It’s my ultimate goal,” she added. “I love her.” Kelly couldn’t help but rave about the Mamma Mia! actress — but also revealed that she has yet to watch season 2 of Big Little Lies, which stars the Oscar winner herself.

“Here’s the thing, I read the book. I’m a fan of Liane Moriarty, I read a few of her books actually before that came out,” Kelly explained to Andy, 51. “I am not down with watching abuse, so I couldn’t watch the first season — I didn’t want to see it play out visually, reading it was hard enough,” she continued. “And then the second season, I heard [Meryl] is on, and it’s like not as intense so I’m like, ‘OK, I’ll watch it.'”

Kelly, who has talked about her tough childhood since skyrocketing to fame in 2002, explained that she tends to enjoy lighter things to watch. “I’m all about Talladega Nights and funny stuff,” the “Piece by Piece” singer said. “I want escapism or like, funny stuff. I don’t watch anything dark or depressing.”

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Prior to her show’s premiere, Kelly revealed she couldn’t be happier about adding “TV host” to her resume. “I love being busy,” she recently admitted to People. “The schedule is intense but I actually work really well under pressure.”

While her schedule is only getting busier with the edition of her talk show, The Voice judge revealed she demanded time in her day in order to stay present in the lives of her four children. “When we were doing the schedule for the show, I was like, ‘I have to drop my kids off at school and I’m always the one who puts them to bed,'” the “Because of You” songstress — who is the mom of River Rose, 5, and Remington, 3, as well as the stepmom to husband Brandon Blackstock‘s children Savannah, 16, and Seth, 12 — told the outlet.

“You just have to prioritize and juggle and make people know it’s an important thing,” she explained. “And don’t feel guilty about it.”

Be sure to catch Kelly’s new talk show every weekday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC!