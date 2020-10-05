Reba McEntire is officially off the market! The iconic country singer revealed she’s been dating her new boyfriend, Rex Linn, since early 2020. Reba gushed over the “sweetheart of a guy” during a new episode of her podcast, “Living & Learning.”

“Yeah, I am [dating] Rex Linn … and we’ve been talking during the pandemic,” the 65-year-old dished to cohost Melissa Peterman and guest star Kristin Chenoweth during the segment titled “Dating” on Monday, October 5.

Reba said the budding romance first began after she “had dinner with Rex” — who is best known for playing Frank Tripp in CSI: Miami — in January. After the coronavirus pandemic began in late February, they began “talking, texting” and even used “FaceTime” to keep in touch.

The “Fancy” songstress said she’s been “having a blast” chatting with the Cliffhanger alum, 63, during the time they were stuck at their separate homes in quarantine. “That’s a really good way to get to know people,” Reba sweetly insisted. “It’s good to have a person to talk to, [to] laugh with [and] get into subjects about what’s going on.”

Reba revealed they’ve also been chatting about their “past, [their families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress” and so much more. “He’s very into my music, I’m very into his career — it’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too.”

Even though Reba thinks it’s “very important to be selective” when it comes to choosing the men she dates, she had no qualms about sharing details of her “private life” with the Breakdown actor. “He’s very special,” the former Reba actress shared.

Kevin Wolf/AP/Shutterstock

News of Reba and Rex’s new love story comes nearly a year after she called it quits with her former boyfriend, Skeeter Lasuzzo, in November 2019. The “Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” singer ended her two-year romance with the wildlife photographer because her “busy [Hollywood] schedule and Skeeter’s [retired] way of life” weren’t a good fit, an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly at the time.

Although the two were in love, their differing routines “just didn’t mesh very well,” the source explained. “At the end of the day, they decided it wasn’t a match made in heaven, as they both initially thought. [The breakup] was amicable.”

Despite the shocking split, the insider noted Reba — who was previously married to ex-husbands Narvel Blackstock and Charlie Battles — was doing just “fine being single.” However, “she would like to find love again,” the source shared. “She definitely wants to grow old with someone by her side, but she says she’s taking a little break.”

It looks Reba is opening her heart to love with Rex!