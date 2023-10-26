After three years of dating, Reba McEntire says she’s ready to tie the knot with actor Rex Linn — but she’s leaving the decision up to him. “I said, ‘If you want to, that’s fine with me.’ I’ve been married twice. He’s never been married. So if he wants to, that’s totally up to him,” explains the country singer, 68.

The couple, who first met on the set of 1991’s The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, have been inseparable since their friendship turned romantic in June 2020. “He’s the love of my life,” says Reba. “We’ve talked about [getting married] and giggled about it. We thought, ‘Man, if we ever did have a ceremony, we would have to have a 2 o’clock, 4 o’clock, 6 o’clock and an 8 o’clock because we have so many friends, acquaintances and family.”

Whatever happens in the future, Reba knows one thing for sure: “We’re very stable. I look forward to having more things to look forward to.”