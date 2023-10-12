After long days of work, Reba McEntire loves coming home to spend time with her loving boyfriend, Rex Linn. The Breaking Bad actor has been nothing but supportive of her stint coaching NBC’s The Voice this season.

“Rex meets me at the garage when I get out of the car,” Reba, 68, told People on Thursday, October, 12, of their usual routine after days on set. “He’ll fix me a drink if I need it.”

The couple were friends for nearly three decades before they went public with their romance in 2020. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, they relied on phone calls, texting and Zoom to stay in contact with each other. Reba and Rex, 66, take pride in their excellent communication skills, which have helped their relationship flourish.

“He’ll sit there and talk to me because I’ve talked my head off all day long, so he knows I just need to relax and chill,” Reba continued, also mentioning that Rex always offers to give her back rubs.

The “Fancy” singer, who calls Rex “Sugar Tot,” recently revealed her love for watching football with her beau. Reba admitted to having crushes on NFL players like Travis Kelce, who has been spotted spending time with Taylor Swift.

“Oh, my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” the musician confessed to TODAY.com in an interview published on Wednesday, October 11. “Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her.”

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation

Reba is “so devastated” that her biggest crush is cozying up to the music sensation, something Rex likes to tease her about.

“When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, ‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend.’ I said, ‘Rub it in,’” she continued.

It’s obvious that Reba and Rex certainly love to laugh together, something that helped their bond blossom so easily. The pair are pretty low maintenance when it comes to going on dates. Each year on Valentine’s Day, they take a trip to Sonic. “We just sit in the car and eat,” she said of the tradition.

As for whether or not the couple will be walking down the aisle any time soon, the Reba actress isn’t ruling out the possibility.

“I’ve been married twice, he’s never been married, so if he wants to, that’s totally up to him,” Reba gushed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday.