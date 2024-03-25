Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are back on Today! The broadcasting duo were both absent from the program last week, leaving viewers wondering when they would return.

Savannah, 52, and Hoda, 59, greeted viewers bright and early on Monday, March 25. They both were dressed to impress, with Savannah wearing a white top with a skirt covered in butterflies, while Hoda rocked a bright pink jumpsuit.

Craig Melvin joined them later on in the hour, as usual. The coanchors wasted no time jumping into the big global news topics, including Princess Kate Middleton’s recent cancer announcement.

Both broadcasters were away on vacations for spring break last week. Craig, 44, took the lead in their absence, and was also joined by Weekend Today’s Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander all week.

Savannah celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with husband Mike Feldman during her time away from the morning talk show. Hoda enjoyed a tropical vacation away from New York City with her two daughters, Haley and Hope.

The episode was also a time of celebration, as the Today crew celebrated the birth of former colleague Katie Couric’s first grandchild, John Albert Dobrosky. The baby boy was born to Katie’s daughter Ellie and her husband, Mark Dobrosky, on March 23.

In a touching Instagram post, Katie, 67, revealed that the baby will be called Jay after his late maternal grandfather, Jay Monahan, who died in 1998 from colon cancer.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Carson Daly explained to his Today costars that Katie wants her grandson to call her Gogo instead of Grandma. “So, a huge congratulations to Gogo and the family,” he said during the segment.

Katie explained the meaning behind the nickname in a post on her website after announcing that she was officially a grandmother.

“For now, I am Gogo. My sister’s nickname is Kiki, so I couldn’t choose that,” she wrote. “I felt like everyone is Gigi — and while that was going to be my name, I decided on Gogo after a friend told me that was what she used.”

“I am so excited to watch Baby Jay go through all the stages — smiling, crawling, walking, talking — and to see the world unfold through the eyes of a child. I’m going to try to enjoy every moment. It’s so true what they say: The days are long, but the years are short,” her post continued.