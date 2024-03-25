It’s a boy! Katie Couric is officially a grandmother after welcoming her first grandchild on March 23.

The baby boy was born to Katie’s eldest daughter, Ellie, and her husband, Mark Dobrosky. Katie, 67, shared the news in a sweet Instagram post featuring pictures of the newborn.

“John Albert Dobrosky was born on his due date, Saturday, March 23rd at 8:23 a.m., just shy of seven pounds,” she captioned a series of photos. “He will be called Jay in honor of his maternal grandfather. Albert is after Mark’s paternal grandfather.”

The little one’s name is an homage to Katie’s late first husband, Jay Monahan, who died in 1998 after battling colon cancer. In addition to daughter Ellie, 32, the pair also welcomed daughter Carrie during their marriage. Katie married her second husband, John Molner, in 2014.

“Mom and Dad (Ellie and Mark) are over the moon (it was a full moon) I am thrilled to have my first grandchild, Carrie can’t wait to be a cool Aunt and Molner is enjoying handing out cigars,” she continued. “We feel so blessed.”

Courtesy of Katie Couric/Instagram

The comments section was full of lovely messages from Katie’s former colleagues and Hollywood pals.

“Lucky Jay! He’s got great parents and lots of love from so many,” Molner commented on the post.

Earlier this month, Katie shared several photos with friends and family at Ellie’s baby shower on her Instagram page.

“Three weeks until B day! Ellie’s baby shower was a celebration of love and friendship through the years,” the journalist penned. “If I couldn’t fit you here check my stories tomorrow. Thank you to everyone who came and made it so special for Ellie and the baby to be! Bringing a baby into the world—the ultimate act of love and hope. I am so excited!!! (What do you think she’s having? It’s going to be a delivery room surprise!!!!)”

Ellie first shared her pregnancy news with her mom in the sweetest way. In a December 2023 Instagram video, the screenwriter presented Katie with a friendship bracelet just like the ones they wore at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. The bracelet featured beads that spelled out “Granny 2 Be.”

“Been dying to tell you. This is what happens when you go to a @taylorswift concert last summer and forget your friendship bracelet and your daughters say, ‘Don’t worry, we made one for you!’” Katie captioned the touching video.