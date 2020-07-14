Katie Couric Is All About the Quiet Life! See Her Picturesque Estate in the Hamptons

Courtesy of Katie Couric/ Instagram

News anchor Katie Couric is living the good life in the Hamptons. She’s been self-isolating at her picturesque home in the countryside during the coronavirus pandemic. The place is so beautiful that it has tons of greenery, large French doors, which open to the sunroom and yard and a fireplace, her friend Laurie Kittle built her. But the best part about the residence is that it has a terrific view of the ocean.

“I decided that I’m really a beach person and would go to a house in the Hamptons much more often, especially since I have lots of great friends there,” she explained to Cottages & Gardens in a previous interview. “I wanted something casual and relaxed — something without a lot of trees. I didn’t want to be deep in the woods.”

Katie’s house is perfect and it’s everything she’s ever dreamed of. The TV journalist actually came across it when she saw a flyer of the home on the backseat of a car. “The rooms were spacious and had lots of sun,” she recalled about going on a tour of the place. “As soon as I walked in, I could picture my family being there. Its proximity to town was convenient for my daughters, and it was close enough to the ocean, on a pretty street that wasn’t very busy. It met all the requirements.”

In honor of her late husband, Jay Monahan, the former NBC News star decorated her home with his belongings. She has a beautiful set of colorful glass bottles that sit right on top on her living room table and her husband, John Molner, doesn’t mind at all. He enjoys the home with his wife, and when it gets too hot, the pair take a dip in the pool, which is right by Katie’s vegetable garden.

But the former Today star admits, she just likes to enjoy the quiet life in the countryside. “I love doing all the typical things in the Hamptons, like making dinner with friends,” she said. “The minute I walk in the door here, I’m able to exhale in a way that I can never quite do in the city.”

