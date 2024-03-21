It’s been a week full of big changes on Today. Both Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have taken a break from the show at the same time — leaving their colleagues to temporarily step in.

Craig Melvin and Weekend Today’s Laura Jarrett have proven to be quite the dynamic duo behind the news desk this week. The coanchors have been sitting beside each other since Monday, March 18. Weekend Today’s Peter Alexander has also been joining the pair during their broadcasts this week.

“Thanks for starting off the week with us!” Craig, 44, told viewers at the start of Monday’s broadcast. “We’ve got Laura Jarrett with us while Savannah and Hoda are taking time off with their families!”

Hoda, 59, who is currently on vacation in a stunning destination, made headlines after she was spotted out with a mystery man in NYC. The journalist has been pretty open about her quest for love since announcing her breakup from Joel Schiffman in January 2023. The former couple are parents of daughters Haley and Hope, whom they adopted during their relationship.

During a pre-taped episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, March 20, Hoda revealed that she was set up on a date by cohost Jenna Bush Hager. Jenna, 42, happened to be absent from the program that day, so Laura, 40, filled in for her.

“Jenna is like, ‘How did I do?’ because she wants to go to heaven. Apparently, if you match three people up [you get to go],” Hoda told Entertainment Tonight on March 8. “I had a great time … I had a great time on our date. I loved it. There has been a second one already. Hey, that’s how it goes … We’ll have our third coming up. It’s really fun.”

Getting back into the dating world has been exciting for the Hope Is a Rainbow author.

“Life is beautiful,” she said. “Try things, go out, get out of your house and your apartment. I feel like life is meant to be experienced and [you should] step out into it. I love it.”

As for Savannah, 52, she’s been enjoying her time away from the show while celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Mike Feldman.

“This was us — 10 years ago today! And this is us now. I love you now and forever @feldmike,” Savannah, who shares kids Vale and Charles with her hubby, captioned a post on Instagram.