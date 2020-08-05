Hoda Kotb’s House Is Filled With Joy and Love! Inside Her NYC Apartment She Shares With Her Family

Being a cohost on Today definitely pays off! Hoda Kotb, who is a mom of two to kids Hope Catherine and Haley Joy, lives in a classy New York City apartment with her fiancé, Joel Schiffman. The upper Manhattan residence makes it easy for Hoda to get to work every day. But living with two girls can be a little chaotic at times.

“I’m in my apartment looking at my kitchen, and it’s revealing. Every cabinet door is open and has been since the last time I needed something inside,” Hoda once said during a 2016 interview, while explaining what she keeps in her drawers. “In this drawer: two old BlackBerry phones, a turkey baster, an old checkbook. Is that a driver’s license? Yes — expired in 2013. I could win Let’s Make a Deal with this drawer. I think I’m just wired to be disorganized.”

Although Hoda has trouble keeping her place tidy, she did try her best to baby-proof the house when she welcomed her first daughter, Haley Joy, in February 2017. “I had no stuff,” she joked to People at the time. The only things I had when I got home were a Rock ‘n Play bassinet, Pampers, and formula. There was nothing there.”

Like every new mom, Hoda had to learn from experience how to take care of a kid. But thanks to Joel, who is also a proud dad to his older daughter, Kyle, from a previous relationship, it wasn’t that hard for two. The journalist could rely on her beau for everything. The only “weird” part was when she had to tell her mom that she was moving in with him.

“It’s like we’re kids,” Hoda said on her Sirius XM show in October 2016. “I was afraid to tell my own mother that I was moving in with my boyfriend. I was afraid. I don’t why! I know it sounds weird.”

Even though living together was new to the couple, they still made things work. Who knows? When they tie the knot, they might move into an even bigger house.

