Hoda Kotb Reveals How She Made the Most of Daughter Hope’s 1st Birthday in Quarantine

Even though Hoda Kotb is in quarantine with fiancé Joel Schiffman and their two daughters, the beloved NBC anchor made sure her youngest child, Hope, had the best first birthday ever. The proud mom dished how her famous family rang in the milestone celebration despite social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We did a little Zoom party,” Hoda, 55, told People of Hope’s April 12 extravaganza — which also fell on Easter Sunday. “We baked the cake. Haley helped me bake it and then we Zoomed with my mom [and] my sister who’s in Dubai, so it was midnight or something [over there].”

Instagram/HodaKotb

“My brother, his wife and kids,” the Today with Hoda and Jenna went on as she listed the virtual party attendees. “And we did it in a playroom because we were trying to Zoom on TV.”

As the I Really Needed This Today author gushed about the fun-filled festivities, she couldn’t help but joke about her entertaining family dynamic.

“You should have seen our family’s ridiculous [conversation],” she hilariously explained. “I’m like, ‘Turn yours down. I can’t see my mom! Mom, push the button on the right that says — no, the one that says gallery.’ Joel looked at us like, ‘What is happening?’ But your truth comes out … all your weirdness of your family is on full display.”

On Hope’s birthday, Hoda gave fans an inside glimpse at their special celebration as she uploaded a series of posts throughout the day. In the morning, the proud mama shared the cutest photo of Haley Joy and Hope wearing matching striped pajamas while playing with their stuffed animals.

The longtime correspondent also uploaded a snapshot of her eldest daughter’s chalk drawings. “So many Easter surprises xoxo,” she captioned the post. Later in the evening, Hoda shared a collage of pics as they sang “Happy Birthday” to the little bundle of joy. “As my best friend @karenswensen said … ‘Hope blooms this Easter!’ Happy birthday, Hope! #1,” the doting mom gushed in the caption.

Besides Hope’s first trip around the sun, Hoda has a lot to celebrate these days. In November 2019, the brunette beauty announced she was officially engaged to her financier beau. At the time, Joel, 62, got down on one knee during a romantic beach vacation.

“I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” she revealed live on Today. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb and she’s engaged.”

Considering the bride to be has a lot on her plate when it comes to her family, a source previously told Closer Weekly that fans shouldn’t be surprised if “Hoda leaves TV, or at least daily TV, by the time she’s 60.” The insider added, “Motherhood and soaking in every joyful moment of it, means that much to her.” Aww!