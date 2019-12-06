Besides being a good businessman, Hoda Kotb‘s fiancé, Joel Schiffman, is a great dad of three. Once the loverbirds tie the knot, they’ll officially be one big family. However, not much will change because they already act like a married couple. In fact, Joel’s 25-year-old daughter, Kyle Schiffman, is elated to finally blend their families.

“I love having them as officially now my two little step-sisters. It’s kind of cool,” she exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly about the Today cohost’s baby girl, Hope Catherine, and 2-year-old daughter, Haley Joy. Plus, Kyle thinks her dad is doing an amazing job raising them.

Twitter

“He hasn’t really changed. He’s still just a great dad,” she said. “He and I always have time to hang out and see each other. He’s great with the girls. I know he adores the ground that all three of us walk on and he’s just a great dad and it’s cool to see that my family of me and him kind of grew now.”

Kyle admires Hoda and she can’t wait to see her dad get married to the woman of his dreams. “She’s unbelievable and I’m just so excited to officially be able to say she’s my stepmom and she’s just the best,” Joel’s daughter also noted.

After all, it’s hard not to like Hoda. She has the most down-to-earth personality and she gets along with everyone. “Well her personality on TV — pretty much take that personality and that bubbly happiness and positivity and multiply it by probably 10, maybe 20,” Kyle explained about what the NBC star is like in real life.

Instagram/Hoda Kotb

“It’s great to finally see just the two of them are so happy and they love doing the same thing,” she added. “They just enjoy each other’s time and they’re perfect for each other and I love them both so much!”

Hoda is going to have the wedding of the century. Just you watch!

