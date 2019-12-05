Who Says You Can’t Have It All?! Meet Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman’s Blended Family of 3

NBC anchor Hoda Kotb has an amazing guy on her hands! Not only will her fiancé, Joel Schiffman, be a great husband to her after they walk down the aisle, but he’s also a doting dad of three. Before the financier met the Today cohost, he already fathered his adult daughter, Kyle Schiffman, from a previous relationship.

Joel made Kyle the center of his world and, once he fell in love with Hoda, he didn’t think twice about adopting two more kids — daughters Haley Joy, adopted in February 2017, and Hope Catherine, adopted in April 2019 — with the beloved news host. During a previous appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Hoda recalled the heartwarming moment Joel told her he wanted to be a father again.

“This is what I did. I was scared because we were about to move in and I said that I cannot move in with him unless he knows that I have this voice inside — I have this feeling inside that I can’t push down anymore,” she explained. “I wanted to be a mom and I kept thinking today is the day and I went to Joel and I said to him, ‘I need to discuss something with you and it’s very important.’”

“I said, ‘I want you not to answer me now. I want you to marinate. I want you to take a week, take a month, take as long as you need,’” she continued. “And he looked at me like he was terrified. And I said, ‘There’s a feeling inside that I can’t quiet anymore and I have to say it out loud and I’m going to say it.’”

Before she could change her mind, Hoda quickly asked Joel her burning question. “I said, ‘I want to explore adoption with you,’” she remembered. Hesitant about how her lover would feel about this, she patiently waited for his response.

“He said, ‘I don’t need a minute,’” Hoda gushed. “I cried on his chest and my mascara went down because in that minute he knew that there was nothing that could make me happier.”

