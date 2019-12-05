When it comes to being a father, Kyle Schiffman has nothing but positive words to say about her dad, Joel Schiffman.

“I can give you a brief description. I mean, he’s a great dad and I love him dearly. He’s always fun to hang around,” Kyle, 25, exclusively told Closer Weekly. The financier shares Kyle with his first wife — he is also a dad to his fiancée Hoda Kotb‘s two daughters. However, Joel still has a good relationship with his ex.

“They’re still very friendly. I mean, because of me,” Kyle explained. “They have always wanted to make sure that at least kept a good relation for me. That’s helped … when I was growing up.” Kyle’s dad and the Today cohost, 55, recently announced their engagement, as Joel popped the question while the couple was vacationing in Mexico. And guess what? Kyle is all for seeing the happy pair take the next step in their relationship.

Twitter

“It’s great to finally see just the two of them are so happy and they love doing the same thing,” she gushed to Closer. “They just enjoy each other’s time and they’re perfect for each other and I love them both so much!” Now that the duo is ready to say “I do,” they’re hoping the ceremony happens in the near future.

“I sort of think we probably want to do it sooner than later, because what are we waiting for? And I kind of think we might do a destination wedding,” Hoda told People. “We may go back to the place we were engaged. We haven’t thought about it too much, but we might do something like that. The place is special to us.” So sweet!

It certainly seems like Hoda and Joel have a lot of love surrounding them all thanks to their wonderful family!

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!