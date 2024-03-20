Today viewers have missed seeing Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb at the news desk amid their ongoing absence from the show. The whereabouts of the talk show stars have been revealed.

Where Are Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb?

Savannah has been absent from Today since March 15, 2024. Hoda has been off since March 18, 2024. Savannah revealed that she was taking time off to go on a vacation to celebrate her 10-year wedding anniversary with her husband, Mike Feldman.

The couple got married in March 2014 and announced they were expecting their first child together at their wedding. Their daughter, Vale, arrived in August 2014. Their second child together, son Charles, was born in December 2016.

Family is equally important to Hoda, who shares daughters Haley and Hope with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. The journalist is currently enjoying a nice spring vacation with her family. She shared a photo of her stunning vacation destination on her Instagram account.

Other than that, both Savannah and Hoda have remained pretty quiet on their Instagram accounts as they enjoy time with their families. Their vacations are well-earned, considering they both just released new books. Savannah’s faith-based book, Mostly What God Does, hit newsstands on February 20, 2024, while Hoda’s new children’s book, Hope Is a Rainbow, came out on March 5, 2024.

Who Replaced Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb?

NBC brought in two familiar faces to sit at the news desk in the places of Savannah and Hoda. Craig Melvin, who usually joins the duo during the broadcast, has temporarily taken the lead on the show. He has been joined by Weekend Today’s Laura Jarrett amid Hoda and Savannah’s absences.

“Welcome to Today,” Craig told Today viewers who tuned in to the episode on March 19, 2024. “Happy to have you with us this morning. Also happy to have Laura Jarrett filling in while Savannah and Hoda enjoy spring vacation with their families.”

Who Is Laura Jarrett?

Laura has become a familiar face on NBC over the past few years. She was named the official cohost of Weekend Today in August 2023, taking over for Kristen Welker on the show.

“When I got the news, I was stunned! It is such a huge honor, and I am so excited about the opportunity,” Laura told TODAY.com after the official announcement was made. “And of course, I’m excited for how much fun Peter and I are going to have together.”

Kristen officially marked her final episode of Weekend Today in August 2023. Her colleagues, including cohost Peter Alexander, celebrated her successful run on the talk show with a sweet sendoff.

“This has exceeded my expectations and dreams, but it is truly the greatest honor, the greatest responsibility,” Kristen told fans about her new opportunity to host Meet the Press. “I am approaching this with the utmost seriousness.”