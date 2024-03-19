Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were both missing from Today on Monday, March 18, and Tuesday, March 19. Some viewers were confused about their whereabouts.

Craig Melvin and Weekend Today’s Laura Jarrett sat in for Savannah, 52, and Hoda, 59, who have both been off from the show.

“Welcome to Today,” Craig, 43, told viewers at the start of Tuesday’s episode. “Happy to have you with us this morning. Also happy to have Laura Jarrett filling in while Savannah and Hoda enjoy spring vacation with their families.”

Savannah has been missing from the series since March 15. The journalist is currently on vacation with her husband, Mike Feldman. The pair are celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary but did not share their vacation location. They share two children together, daughter Vale and son Charles.

Hoda, on the other hand, snapped an Instagram photo of a gorgeous beach with a simple heart emoji as her caption. The longtime broadcaster is a mom of two, sharing kids Haley and Hope with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“I missed you today at the @todayshow,” one person commented on Hoda’s picture. “I came all the way from palm beach to get your signature on the book. Ask Kevin for the photo. Love that you’re making memories.”

Hoda recently released her new children’s book, Hope Is a Rainbow, on March 5. The project was inspired by her youngest daughter, whom she adopted in 2019.

“I dreamt about her and I prayed for her and I hoped for her. I could feel her like she was almost palpable before she was there,” Hoda said during a Today segment on the day of the book’s release. “The name Hope was a layup. Prayers, wishes and hopes are things that are meant to be. I was like, that’s her name and she’s lived up to that name.”

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda previously took a hiatus from Today in February 2023, when Hope had a brief stay in the ICU amid a health scare. She returned to the show a month later, reflecting on the scary time.

“She’s taught me that resilience comes in all kinds of packages and that kids are incredibly strong,” Hoda told Today.com in August 2023. “She’s also taught me to find wonder in the smallest things.”

The bestselling author also revealed that she is currently back on the dating scene.

“She’s happy in a relationship or being single,” a friend of the star told Closer this month. “She likes having a partner for dinner dates, but coming home and not having to answer to anyone has its advantages.”