Savannah Guthrie's Cutest Photos With Husband Mike Feldman

Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, are a match made in Today heaven! The couple got married in 2014 and have been sharing the cutest photos together ever since.

Savannah and Mike started a beautiful family together after tying the knot.

“I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance,” she told People in April 2019. “When we found out we were pregnant, I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet.”