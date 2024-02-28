Folks have been welcoming Savannah Guthrie into their home on Today since 2012 and have watched her become a mom to Vale and ​Charley. Savannah and her husband, Mike Feldman, struggled with getting pregnant, and she’s been open about the challenges she faced. But now, people are curious to learn more about her children.

Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s Daughter Vale?

Vale is Savannah’s first child. She was born in August 2014 and she weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Vale hangs out with Jenna Bush Hager’s children, Mila, Poppy and Hal, and the Today moms often post photos of their kids having playdates.

Like thousands of other little girls, Vale is a big Taylor Swift fan. Savannah shared pictures of her and Vale’s friendship bracelets after attending Taylor’s Eras tour in August 2023. A few weeks later Vale joined her mom in front of the cameras as Savannah dressed as Taylor and the two performed to some of Taylor’s most popular songs.

Vale Values Religion Like Savannah Guthrie

Savannah’s book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere, was released in February 2024. In it, she discusses her children’s relationship with religion and touches on Vale’s baptism explaining that she was “so excited” to ​experience the religious rite.

Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

“She said, ‘Today, God, I joined your family.’ And that gives me a lot of joy,” Savannah told Today on February 20, 2024.

Savannah Guthrie Gushes Often About Becoming a Mom to Vale

Savannah was so excited about the birth of Vale that she called into Today right after giving birth to share the good news.

“I feel like life just started,” Savannah said when she called into Today after Vale’s birth. “I can’t get over the joy that she brings — it’s kind of inexpressible. Honestly, I think it is beyond words.”

In 2018, Today celebrated the moms on the show in the days leading up to Mother’s Day. Savannah spoke about her experiencing motherhood for the first time to Today ​coanchor Hoda Kotb in 2018 and mentioned the fact that she became a mom later in life. Savannah was 42 when she gave birth to Vale. However, that didn’t stop her from being slightly terrified at the idea of bringing a baby home.

“I was shocked when we went home with her,” Savannah explained. “I’m like, ‘You’re just going to let us take her home/ Was there any kind of manual?’ But those moments I can remember being cheek to cheek, the tears rolling down and just having a little conversation with her like, ‘I’m always going to love you. I’m always going to protect you. I’m always going to be your mommy.'”