Savannah Guthrie’s Daughter Vale Is a Star in the Making! See Photos of the ‘Today’ Host’s Eldest Child

Motherhood has been one of Savannah Guthrie’s biggest blessings! The Today anchor and her husband, Mike Feldman, welcomed their first child together, daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman, in August 2014. Their eldest kid is growing up so fast!

Savannah and Mike announced they were expecting their first child together during their March 2014 wedding. The broadcaster was four months pregnant when she walked down the aisle in a gorgeous Monique Lhuillier gown.

“It’s funny, ’cause we set the wedding date, I bought my dress and then I found out,” the legal analyst said during an episode of Today after the nuptials. “So, I’ve been doing a little praying that I would fit in it, and it all worked out.”

After giving birth, Savannah shared adorable photos of her little girl on Instagram, melting the hearts of her longtime friends and fans alike. The news correspondent announced that Vale was going to be a big sister in June 2016. Savannah gave birth to her son, Charles, in December of that year.

After adjusting to motherhood and sharing precious moments with her little ones, Savannah reflected on what it was like to see her biggest dream come true.

“You work in a job like ours and it’s so public, people think, ‘Oh, my gosh, that must have been the thing that you focused on your whole life. That must have been your dream. That must have been the only thing you worked for,’” she told Today viewers in May 2018. “In the end, all I ever wanted was just to have a family.”

Though she is still young, Vale has already inherited her mom’s love for being in front of the camera. In July 2017, the youngster joined her famous mama on Today during the Citi Concert Series. Vale danced along to songs from a talented roster of performers, including Miley Cyrus, one of her favorite artists.

In addition to her sweet appearances dancing during multiple episodes, Vale joined Sheinelle Jones in a news segment on the daytime program. “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, does it?” Savannah asked Today viewers after her daughter stole the show.

In August 2022, the proud parents celebrated their daughter’s 8th birthday with a cute Instagram tribute. Savannah posted a slideshow of photos of her pint-sized princess beginning from the day she was born. There is nothing sweeter than the NBC star’s love for her kiddos!

Keep scrolling to see photos of Vale growing up over the years.