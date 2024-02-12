True love! Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, have had such a fairytale romance. The couple, who wed in March 2014, could not be happier.

Who Is Savannah Guthrie’s Husband Mike Feldman?

After graduating with honors from Tufts University, Mike started his career working in the Senate. He was a floor assistant in the Senate Cloakroom and later became a legislative analyst for the Senate Democratic Policy Committee.

In 1992, he joined Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign staff. Once the team made it to the White House, Mike served then-Vice President Al Gore as deputy director of legislative affairs. In fact, he was even Al’s chief of staff during the 2000 election.

In 2001, the businessman founded the Glover Park Group with other former Gore advisors. The strategic communications and government affairs firm did award-winning PR work for Al’s climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth. In June 2022, Mike began working for FGS Global, according to his LinkedIn profile.

How Did Savannah Guthrie Meet Mike Feldman?

Mike started dating Savannah around 2009, the same year she divorced her first husband, journalist Mark Orchard. The pair met one year prior when Savannah attended Mike’s 40th birthday party with a friend. The New York Times bestselling author revealed one of the reasons why she fell in love with her beau.

“Mike is extremely handy, which is one of the things I liked about him when I first met him. I thought, ‘Wow, here’s a sophisticated guy who grew up in the city but who can actually do things,” she said in an October 2021 edition of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. “My dad fixed our cars, which were old and broke down every other week, and I loved that Mike could do that, too. When we first started dating, he came over and fixed my toilet, which I found to be very attractive.”

The political adviser proposed to the Today star in Turks and Caicos in 2013. When she revealed the news on Today, Mike called into the show and admitted he was nervous to ask for Savannah’s hand in marriage “but figured there’d be a secondary market for diamonds like that.”

“I was very, very, very happy when she said yes,” he added. “I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for (RED)

In February 2024, Savannah made a mention of her husband during a Today segment. The broadcaster nearly broke down in tears when she heard that Kacey Musgraves was going to be performing on the show the following month. “I’m off that day because it’s my 10th anniversary,” she told her cohosts after the outburst.

Do Savannah Guthrie and Mike Feldman Have Any Children Together?

During their March 2014 nuptials, Savannah and Mike announced that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Vale, was born in August 2014. The couple welcomed their second child together, son Charles, in December 2016. Savannah, as well as her Today costar Hoda Kotb, have often shared their happiness with fans about becoming moms later in life.

“I definitely have a good head on my shoulders, I am able to prioritize and I think there’s a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen,” she said in an April 2019 interview with People. “Now, I can really take my time and enjoy our kids. We feel so lucky to have each other.”

In December 2023, Savannah sweetly shared her wish for her kids heading into the holiday season.

“My wish for them, and my wish for everyone, is perspective,” she told TODAY.com. “I think we can all get really focused on our world, and our lives, our distractions, our sorrows, our ambitions.”