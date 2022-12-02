Savannah Guthrie’s Son Charley Is a Ball of Energy! See Photos of the ‘Today’ Host’s Youngest Child

On TV, Savannah Guthrie is always gushing about being a mom! The Today host shares kids Vale and Charles with her husband, Mike Feldman. Her son is always showcasing his adorable personality in her posts on social media.

Charles, whose nickname is Charley, arrived in December 2016. “We are so grateful. Blessings overflow. Along with tears of joy,” Savannah wrote on Twitter along with several photos cradling her little guy in the hospital.

The broadcaster and her husband first became parents when Vale was born in August 2014. She opened up about how her eldest child was adjusting to being a big sister after Charley was born.

“She’s a great big sis and she’s really loving,” Savannah gushed about her daughter to E! News in April 2017. “She’s always hugging him and kissing him, and I have to say, ‘Gentle, gentle.’ Because her love is strong.”

In March 2017, the newscaster brought her kiddos along to visit the Today set. During Charley’s first visit to the NBC show, he met his mom’s costars Al Roker and Carson Daly for the first time. The cohosts proudly posed for photos with Savannah and her precious bundle of joy.

​​”It’s so exciting — I just had to show them off,” Savannah said during the show’s broadcast that day. “I’m so happy and we have the best time. I ended maternity leave this week and I thought, ‘Well, this is what I’ve been doing! I’ve been hanging out with these wonderful people.'”

In September 2018, Savannah and Mike celebrated a huge milestone for their little ones — sending them both off to their first day of school.

“My heart bursts (and breaks) to look at these two headed off to their first day of school!” she captioned a cute sibling snap. “Thanking God this day and every day for my little dreams come true.”

A few months later, Vale and Charley got to visit the set of Sesame Street with their mom, Hoda Kotb and her daughter Haley and Dylan Dreyer and her son Calvin. Over the years, Savannah’s children have become incredibly close to the children of her Today costars, and she’s posted plenty of photos of their hangout sessions. For the longtime media personality, becoming a mom of two was her biggest dream come true.

“I always wanted to be a mom, and it took us so long to get married — we dated for so long — that we thought maybe it was too late and we’d lost our chance,” she told People in April 2019. “When we found out we were pregnant, I don’t think there were two happier people on this planet.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Savannah and Mike’s adorable son, Charley, growing up.