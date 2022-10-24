Today host Savannah Guthrie has become one of the most popular faces on NBC since joining the network in 2007. More than a decade after serving as the channel’s leading White House correspondent, her list of accolades has only grown in length. The broadcaster’s massive net worth is proof of all of her hard work on television over the years! Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.

What Is Savannah Guthrie’s Net Worth?

The beloved newscaster has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Savannah is thought to be earning a salary of around $8 million from her work on Today and beyond. The Australia-born TV star became an official host of the program in 2012 after making her mark with her extensive political coverage.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In addition to her hosting duties on the daily talk show, Savannah has hosted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage each year along with the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The University of Arizona graduate earned a law degree from Georgetown University, leading to appearances as a chief legal analyst across a number of NBC shows.

The mom of two celebrated her 10-year anniversary of being on Today in June 2021. Savannah got emotional during the segment which celebrated some of her biggest milestones behind the news desk.

“I feel grateful, really grateful,” the journalist said on air at the time. “This has just been a beautiful experience and thank you so much. And to all of our crew — this place is so special.”

In addition to lighting up television screens with her bright smile on Today, Savannah served as a guest host of Jeopardy! in 2021 after the death of Alex Trebek. She has also made appearances in 1600 Penn, 30 Rock, Sharknado 3 and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

How Else Does Savannah Guthrie Make Money?

Outside of television, Savannah authored two New York Times bestselling children’s books: Princesses Wear Pants and Princesses Save the World. The attorney’s two children, Vale and Charles, whom she shares with her husband, Mike Feldman, served as the inspiration behind her books and their colorful characters.

“Princess Penelope’s little brother, Philippe, has a starring role — and we’ve got some action and adventure in the final scene,” Savannah gushed in a February 2017 interview with People about her first book. “So yes, I think boys will like it, too. I know it will be a must-read for Charley!”