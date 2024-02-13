Savannah Guthrie is busier than ever with her career on Today, and her husband, Mike Feldman’s schedule is just as jam-packed. The broadcaster’s spouse has held many jobs since meeting his wife in 2008.

Inside Savannah Guthrie’s Husband Mike Feldman’s Job History

Mike graduated from Tufts University with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1990, per his LinkedIn profile. In 1992, he was part of Bill Clinton’s campaign staff. The following year, Mike served as Vice President Al Gore’s deputy director of legislative affairs. He held the position until 1997, along with the title of senior advisor.

In 2001, the political consultant founded The Glover Park Group with several other former White House officials. The firm merged with Finsbury and Hering Schuppener and later became known as FGS Global.

What Is Savannah Guthrie’s Husband Mike Feldman’s Current Job?

Mike currently serves as the cochairman of FGS Global. According to the company’s official website, his responsibilities include “directing communications strategy for a range of corporations, non-profits, advocacy organizations and individuals.”

Mike Feldman Is a Dad of 2 Kids

Perhaps Mike’s greatest role of all is being a father. At his March 2014 wedding to Savannah, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. In August 2014, the pair welcomed their daughter, Vale. “Mike and I are so overcome with happiness, gratitude and joy,” she said after giving birth.

In June 2016, Savannah and Mike happily announced they were expecting their second child together. Their son, Charles, was born in December 2016.

Savannah is always buzzing over how great of a dad Mike is to their two little ones. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the newscaster explained how her hubby was helpful in the morning before work.

“Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show,” she told Reveal With Drew and Jonathan Scott in October 2020. “And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it’s my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company.”

He was equally as impressed with his wife’s ability to juggle all of her daily responsibilities.

“A fair amount of Savannah’s workday is while the kids are still sleeping. And that’s good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls,” Mike told the outlet. “So, she’s ‘on’ from when she wakes up at 4 a.m. until the kids go to bed at night. I’m in awe of her ability to create structure. I’m trying to figure out an acceptable time to have a cocktail, and she’s like, ‘OK, arts and crafts hour!'”