Sara Haines spent her time off from The View on a romantic vacation in Turks and Caicos with her husband, Max Shifrin. It was a rare occasion for the couple as they do not often travel without their three kids, Alec, Sandra and Caleb.

“Just Max and I because none of our spring breaks line up,” Sara, 46, said of her vacation during an episode of The View’s “Behind the Table” podcast on Monday, April 29. “The two youngest kids have one, Alec has another, we have a different one. And so last year was the first year Max and I got away for a few days on our own once we figured out how to do that. I always wish there was a way to do it more often.”

The TV host and the attorney had an amazing time during their trip.

“You really remember why you’re together when you’re alone,” Sara said. “The talking, the joking, Max said at the end of our trip he goes, ‘We didn’t fight once.’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, those dang kids. It’s the kids.’”

They were able to bond and do all of the things they love to do, including working out together. “We’re very much alike,” the journalist shared, adding, “We ebb and flow and there’s no pushback.”

The show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, chimed in, saying, “You have me to thank for scheduling a vacation while your kids were in school, so it all worked out.”

Brian, 47, then asked Sara how her kids reacted when they learned their parents were going on a trip without them.

“I think they function like little people that are worried about the day in front of them,” the mom of three said.

Courtesy of Sara Haines/Instagram

Sara recalled a time when she went away to film the game show The Chase and her kids got rather emotional. She has since deemed FaceTiming as “not productive.” Before she went away, she recorded herself reading her kids’ favorite books for them to listen to at night.

“Alec broke down,” Sara remembered, adding that Sandra also got emotional. Afterward, Max decided it was best to limit FaceTiming with the kids when they’re apart.

“We’re very much in touch with who’s staying with our kids all day long and they’ll send us video messages, but we do not call or FaceTime,” Sara concluded.