Joy Behar has strong opinions about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship, and she’s not afraid to voice them. The TV personality dished out some advice to the “On the Floor” singer amid marital woes during a recent episode of The View.

“Not that we want to gossip about people. We don’t, because we’re talking about a friend of the show,” Joy, 81, told her colleagues on The View on May 17, while referencing headlines about Jen and Ben’s marital issues. “People are buzzing. That’s all I have to say.”

“When you go around shouting your love from the rooftops, it gets tricky when things don’t go well,” Joy continued. “My advice is keep your mouth shut.”

Jennifer, 54, had not been photographed in public with Ben, 51, for 47 days before In Touch obtained exclusive photos of the duo attending his child Fin Affleck’s school play in Los Angeles on May 16. The outing came after Ben moved out of the couple’s home.

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,” a source told In Touch on May 15.

Joy wasn’t quite finished with her commentary on Jen and Ben’s marriage just yet. The comedian has been married to her second husband, Steve Janowitz, since 2011, and brought him up during the conversation.

“I don’t even tell Steve I love him in public,” Joy confessed. “I don’t say it in private either, but still. Telling everybody how much you love each other and writing it on Instagram and on Facebook, and then you get a divorce and everybody says, ‘Oh, you see!?'”

Not all of Joy’s costars on The View shared the same grim outlook on Jen and Ben’s marriage.

“They are in love. The world’s on fire. I just know it. What I don’t like is, I know the world is on fire, but true love exists, it’s still here,” Sunny Hostin chimed in. “They love each other. Stop hating on true love because maybe you don’t have it in your life.”

Ana Navarro also supported the Marry Me actress and the Air actor, who wed in 2022.

“Jennifer Lopez is like the Puerto Rican Liz Taylor,” the political commentator said, adding, “she’s addicted to marriage, to love, to being part of a couple, to romance. She’s wonderful for the marriage industry.”

Jen and Ben’s long history began in 2002, when they first began dating after working together on the film Gigli. They got engaged just a few months later; however, they called off their 2003 wedding. The duo announced their breakup in 2004. But more than a decade later, they rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022.

Ben shares kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. J. Lo shares 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.