Joy Behar and Husband Steve Janowitz's Rare Photos Together

The View host Joy Behar and her husband, Steve Janowitz, have been together for more than 40 years! They don’t step out together for Hollywood events very often, but when they do, it’s always an occasion to remember.

The couple got married in 2011 after nearly three decades of dating.

“If he was going to get down on one knee, I wanted it to be during the time when he could still get up from one knee!” she told her costars on The View after their nuptials.