Watch out, mom of three coming through! On Saturday, September 28, Chelsea Clinton stepped out with the latest addition to her family — son Jasper, 2 months — and her older kids — Charlotte, 5, and Aidan, 3 — in New York City.

The trio were seen walking around the Big Apple with their nanny, who pushed Jasper around in the baby stroller. Sadly, Chelsea’s husband, Marc Mezvinsky, was not around for the family outing but, nonetheless, Chelsea still looked like she had a great time with her kids on a beautiful sunny afternoon.

In January, Chelsea announced that she and her husband were expecting baby No. 3 in a heartwarming post that she shared to Twitter. “Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” she excitingly wrote. “We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

In July, Chelsea’s wish came true! She finally got to meet her son, and he was more adorable than she dreamed.

“This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky,” Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton‘s daughter said via Twitter on July 22. “We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”

Hillary retweeted her daughter’s post and said, “Sharing some happy news this morning! Bill and I are so thrilled.”

Now that Jasper is here, Chelsea’s daughter Charlotte probably understands a lot more what it means to be an older sister. In a previous interview with Access Hollywood, Chelsea revealed her daughter didn’t understand that she was going to have a little brother or sister once the baby arrived.

“I think she has no idea. We talk to her a lot about the fact that she’s going to become a big sister, and thankfully there are these wonderful books that are clearly written to explain what it means to become a big sister,” the politician explained. “[But], she really doesn’t understand, because every time we get to the part where the new baby comes, [Charlotte] goes, ‘Baby!’ and points to herself.”

Hopefully, we’ll get to see Charlotte, Aidan and Jasper a lot more often!